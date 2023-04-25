Evacuation operation under way at Sudanese airfield amid ‘volatile’ ceasefire

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace giving evidence to the Defence Select Committee at the House of CommonS

British nationals are being processed for evacuation at an airfield in Sudan after an RAF mission was launched during a “volatile” ceasefire brokered between the warring factions.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said around 120 British troops are supporting the operation at the Wadi Saeedna airfield, near the capital, Khartoum.

He told MPs on Tuesday that Royal Marines are scoping out a possible seaborne evacuation from the more “benign environment” of Port Sudan, some 500 miles from the capital.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak authorised the operation late on Monday night after facing criticism for failing to airlift anyone other than British diplomats and their families over the weekend.

British passport holders are being urged to make their way to the airfield, where they will be able to board flights to RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus before being flown to the UK.

Priority on the flights will be given to the most vulnerable, with more than 2,000 citizens having registered in Sudan with the Foreign Office.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly has warned that it is “impossible” to ascertain how long the pause in fighting will last after the rival generals agreed to a 72-hour ceasefire.