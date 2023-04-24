Notification Settings

‘Like butter on a crumpet’ – Len Goodman’s greatest one-liners on Strictly

UK News

The ballroom dancer and judge has died aged 78.

Craig Revel Horwood, Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli
Len Goodman was known on Strictly Come Dancing for his witty one-liners, which were often delivered with a dramatic sweep of the arm.

While many viewers will remember him for popularising the shout of “seven”, his colourful comments extended far beyond that.

After his death at 78, here are some of his greatest remarks:

Strictly Come Dancing 2015
Anita Rani and her dance partner Gleb Savchenko (BBC/PA)

To TV presenter Anita Rani and Gleb Savchenko after their tango to Cell Block Tango: “It was like a cow pat on Countryfile – hot and steamy.”

To The Saturdays star Frankie Bridge on her foxtrot: “You floated across that floor like butter on a crumpet.”

To EastEnders actress Kellie Bright after her salsa with Kevin Clifton: “There you were, like two sizzling sausages on a barbecue… Your bum was bionic.”

To broadcaster Jeremy Vine and Karen Clifton after their jive to Splish Splash: “It was like watching a stork who’d been struck by lightning.”

Strictly Come Dancing 2015
Jeremy Vine with his Strictly partner Karen Clifton (BBC/PA)

On The Wanted star Jay McGuiness and Aliona Vilani’s tango: “You were like a chess master – you plotted your way around that floor. That was a mango of a tango. Delicious.”

To Bright and Clifton after a samba to Boom! Shake The Room: “There are two things I don’t like in this world: babies crying and hip hop.”

To Savchenko after his and Rani’s dance to Unchained Melody: “You flew across the floor like a rampant crab.”

On TV presenter Alison Hammond imitating Kate Bush during a Halloween special: “For me, you can’t waft enough.”

