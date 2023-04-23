Notification Settings

Prince George’s godfather Duke of Westminster announces engagement to girlfriend

UK NewsPublished:

Hugh Grosvenor, one of the UK’s richest men, has become engaged to Olivia Henson.

The Duke of Westminster and Olivia Henson

Prince George’s godfather, one of the UK’s richest men, is getting married.

Hugh Grosvenor, the seventh Duke of Westminster, 32, became engaged to Olivia Henson, who he has been with for two years, at his family home at Eaton Hall in Cheshire.

A statement released on Sunday read: “Members of both their families are absolutely delighted with the news.”

Grosvenor took over his family’s billion-pound fortune and estate when his father Gerald died in 2016 after he had a heart attack walking on his Abbeystead Estate.

Grosvenor Group owns about 300 acres of land in Mayfair and Belgravia, as well as major city centre developments such as Liverpool’s ONE shopping centre, and the duke is part of the royal inner circle.

The duke and his family are estimated to be worth just under £10 billion and featured 13th place in the Sunday Times Rich List of the UK’s wealthiest people in 2022.

Ms Henson works for Belazu, an ethical food company based in London.

