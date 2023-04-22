Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Dog shot dead by police in Derby after reports man was ‘seriously injured’

UK NewsPublished:

Firearms officers killed the dog.

Police Stock
Police Stock

A dog has been shot dead by police officers following an incident in the East Midlands.

Officers were called to reports that a man had been seriously injured at a house in Cameron Road, Derby, on Saturday morning.

“A dog at the address that was presenting a risk to officers and the public was shot and killed by firearms officers,” a Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said.

“There is no ongoing risk to the public and officers will remain in the area as the investigation into the incident continues.”

A man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

A crime scene was in place, with road closures on parts of Cameron Road and Brunswick Street.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News