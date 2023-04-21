What the papers say – April 21

British newspapers

Dominic Raab’s fight to keep his job as deputy prime minister, a murderer’s appeal for a shorter sentence and Elon Musk’s SpaceX explosion featured on the front pages of Friday’s newspaper.

The i reports on Mr Raab refusing to resign after a report into eight bullying accusations against him was delivered to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

The Daily Telegraph and The Times say he will fight to keep his job as Mr Sunak “mulls” the report.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Raab will 'fight to the death' to keep job'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/kfpRVJSKGG — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) April 20, 2023

Friday’s TIMES: “Raab stands firm as PM mulls report on bullying” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/CQVKPSwvPn — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) April 20, 2023

The Daily Mirror says the man who killed Oliva Pratt-Korbel, 9, has appealed to have his 42-year sentence cut.

The United States Secretary of the Treasury said the US “decoupling” from China could be a disaster for both countries, according to the Financial Times.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Friday 21 April https://t.co/c7fFU1lFkg pic.twitter.com/TLVOi1fgHm — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) April 20, 2023

Unelected Lords have plotted to block tough immigration laws which could trigger “public outrage”, according to the Daily Mail.

The Daily Express asks why the BBC ignored calls from MPs to protect women’s rights.

Friday’s Daily EXPRESS: “Just Why Did BBC Ignore MPs’ Call To Protect Women?” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/h3eudQluOS — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) April 20, 2023

The Metro reports on the failed SpaceX launch which exploded after lift off, as Elon Musk called the launch a success.

Tomorrow's Paper Today ? ELON… WE HAVE A PROBLEM ? SpaceX blows up after lift-off#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/AOWEyOQ8tY — Metro (@MetroUK) April 20, 2023