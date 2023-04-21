Provisional May 5 council election declaration times

Dogs at polling station

Here is a list of provisional declaration times for the elections taking place on May 4 in England, with results expected from the early hours of the following day.

The list contains 230 local authorities and has been arranged alphabetically and chronologically.

Some timings are based on previous elections, and all times are subject to change. They all relate to Friday May 5.

ALPHABETICAL

1 Amber Valley 19:00

2 Arun 16:30

3 Ashfield 05:00

4 Ashford 16:00

5 Babergh 17:00

6 Barnsley 15:00

7 Basildon 01:30

8 Basingstoke & Deane 17:00

9 Bassetlaw 04:30

10 Bath & North East Somerset 05:00

11 Bedford 19:00

12 Blaby 16:00

13 Blackburn with Darwen 13:30

14 Blackpool 14:30

15 Bolsover 17:00

16 Bolton 04:00

17 Boston 03:00

18 Bournemouth, Christchurch & Poole 18:00

19 Bracknell Forest 13:00

20 Bradford 16:30

21 Braintree 04:00

22 Breckland 15:00

23 Brentwood 02:00

24 Brighton & Hove 17:00

25 Broadland 13:00

26 Bromsgrove 16:00

27 Broxbourne 00:30

28 Broxtowe 16:30

29 Burnley 13:30

30 Bury 17:00

31 Calderdale 15:00

32 Cambridge 16:00

33 Cannock Chase 13:00

34 Canterbury 15:00

35 Castle Point 01:00

36 Central Bedfordshire 17:00

37 Charnwood 17:00

38 Chelmsford 17:00

39 Cherwell 17:00

40 Cheshire East 19:30

41 Cheshire West & Chester 18:00

42 Chesterfield 16:00

43 Chichester 16:30

44 Chorley 02:00

45 Colchester 03:15

46 Cotswold 03:30

47 Coventry 04:00

48 Crawley 14:00

49 Dacorum 04:30

50 Darlington 15:00

51 Dartford 17:00

52 Derby 17:00

53 Derbyshire Dales 15:00

54 Dover 16:00

55 Dudley 03:30

56 Eastbourne 17:00

57 East Cambridgeshire 14:30

58 East Devon 14:00

59 East Hampshire 17:30

60 East Hertfordshire 05:00

61 Eastleigh 03:00

62 East Lindsey 09:00

63 East Riding of Yorkshire 18:00

64 East Staffordshire 14:00

65 East Suffolk 18:00

66 Elmbridge 16:30

67 Epping Forest 15:00

68 Epsom & Ewell 17:00

69 Erewash 15:00

70 Exeter 02:30

71 Fenland 14:00

72 Folkestone & Hythe 13:30

73 Forest of Dean 15:00

74 Fylde 17:00

75 Gateshead 12:30

76 Gedling 17:30

77 Gravesham 16:00

78 Great Yarmouth 16:00

79 Guildford 18:00

80 Halton 01:30

81 Harborough 16:00

82 Harlow 01:30

83 Hart 02:30

84 Hartlepool 01:30

85 Havant 02:00

86 Herefordshire 12:00

87 Hertsmere 03:30

88 High Peak 17:30

89 Hinckley & Bosworth 04:30

90 Horsham 17:00

91 Hyndburn 14:00

92 Ipswich 02:00

93 King’s Lynn & West Norfolk 18:00

94 Kingston-upon-Hull 02:45

95 Kirklees 15:00

96 Knowsley 14:00

97 Lancaster 18:00

98 Leeds 17:00

99 Leicester 17:00

100 Lewes 17:00

101 Lichfield 14:00

102 Lincoln 02:30

103 Liverpool 17:00

104 Luton 17:00

105 Maidstone 13:30

106 Maldon 14:00

107 Malvern Hills 16:00

108 Manchester 12:30

109 Mansfield 14:00

110 Medway 06:30

111 Melton 16:00

112 Mid Devon 18:00

113 Middlesbrough 15:00

114 Mid Suffolk 16:00

115 Mid Sussex 19:00

116 Milton Keynes 15:00

117 Mole Valley 17:00

118 Newark & Sherwood 14:00

119 Newcastle-upon-Tyne 02:00

120 New Forest 18:00

121 North Devon 04:00

122 North East Derbyshire 16:00

123 North East Lincolnshire 02:30

124 North Hertfordshire 15:30

125 North Kesteven 17:00

126 North Lincolnshire 03:00

127 North Norfolk 04:00

128 North Somerset 16:00

129 North Tyneside 13:00

130 North Warwickshire 13:30

131 North West Leicestershire 03:00

132 Norwich 14:30

133 Nottingham 16:00

134 Oadby & Wigston 15:30

135 Oldham 16:00

136 Pendle 15:30

137 Peterborough 03:00

138 Plymouth 04:00

139 Portsmouth 02:00

140 Preston 14:30

141 Reading 03:30

142 Redcar & Cleveland 16:00

143 Redditch 02:00

144 Reigate & Banstead 14:30

145 Ribble Valley 16:00

146 Rochdale 16:00

147 Rochford 02:00

148 Rossendale 12:00

149 Rother 18:00

150 Rugby 14:00

151 Runnymede 13:00

152 Rushcliffe 16:30

153 Rushmoor 01:00

154 Rutland 16:00

155 Salford 03:15

156 Sandwell 02:30

157 Sefton 02:30

158 Sevenoaks 15:00

159 Sheffield 16:00

160 Slough 15:00

161 Solihull 13:00

162 Southampton 17:00

163 South Derbyshire 18:00

164 Southend-on-Sea 04:00

165 South Gloucestershire 06:00

166 South Hams 16:00

167 South Holland 03:00

168 South Kesteven 06:00

169 South Norfolk 13:00

170 South Oxfordshire 16:30

171 South Ribble 18:00

172 South Staffordshire 14:00

173 South Tyneside 01:00

174 Spelthorne 17.45

175 Stafford 15:00

176 Staffordshire Moorlands 17:30

177 St Albans 16:00

178 Stevenage 02:30

179 Stockport 16:30

180 Stockton-on-Tees 17:00

181 Stoke-on-Trent 06:00

182 Stratford-on-Avon 13:00

183 Sunderland 01:30

184 Surrey Heath 15:00

185 Swale 17:00

186 Swindon 16:30

187 Tameside 06:00

188 Tamworth 02:00

189 Tandridge 15:00

190 Teignbridge 13:30

191 Telford & Wrekin 05:00

192 Tendring 05:00

193 Test Valley 18:00

194 Tewkesbury 14:00

195 Thanet 18:00

196 Three Rivers 16:00

197 Thurrock 02:00

198 Tonbridge & Malling 16:00

199 Torbay 14:00

200 Torridge 14:00

201 Trafford 18:00

202 Tunbridge Wells 15:00

203 Uttlesford 17:00

204 Vale of White Horse 16:00

205 Wakefield 17:30

206 Walsall 13:30

207 Warwick 14:00

208 Watford 14:00

209 Waverley 18:00

210 Wealden 15:00

211 Welwyn Hatfield 14:00

212 West Berkshire 18:00

213 West Devon 15:00

214 West Lancashire 15:30

215 West Lindsey 05:30

216 West Oxfordshire 16:00

217 West Suffolk 15:00

218 Wigan 16:00

219 Winchester 18:00

220 Windsor & Maidenhead Royal 05:00

221 Wirral 16:00

222 Woking 16:00

223 Wokingham 15:00

224 Wolverhampton 17:00

225 Worcester 02:45

226 Worthing 12:30

227 Wychavon 15:00

228 Wyre 17:00

229 Wyre Forest 17:00

230 York 20:00

CHRONOLOGICAL