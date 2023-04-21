Dominic Raab resigns from Cabinet following bullying probe

Dominic Raab

Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab has quit Rishi Sunak’s Cabinet following the conclusion of an inquiry into bullying allegations.

Mr Sunak received the report from senior lawyer Adam Tolley KC’s investigation on Thursday and had been considering the findings since.

In a resignation letter to the Prime Minister, the Deputy Prime Minister said: “I am writing to resign from your government, following receipt of the report arising from the inquiry conducted by Adam Tolley KC.

“I called for the inquiry and undertook to resign, if it made any finding of bullying whatsoever. I believe it is important to keep my word.

“It has been a privilege to serve you as Deputy Prime Minister, Justice Secretary and Lord Chancellor.

“I am grateful to have had the opportunity to work as a minister in a range of roles and departments since 2015, and pay tribute to the many outstanding civil servants with whom I have worked.

“Whilst I feel dutybound to accept the outcome of the inquiry, it dismissed all but two of the claims levelled against me.