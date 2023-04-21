Notification Settings

CBI suspends policy and membership activities after exodus

UK NewsPublished:

Dozens of members had left the group on Friday after sexual misconduct allegations.

CBI
The Confederation of British Industry has said it will “suspend all policy and membership activity” until it can hold a meeting of its membership in June after dozens of its biggest supporters withdrew from the organisation.

The CBI board said it would put forward proposals for a “refocused” industry body at the meeting in two months’ time.

It came as major companies and trade bodies from across the UK said they were terminating, suspending or reviewing their membership of the group.

A second unnamed employee of the CBI alleged that she had been raped by a colleague in a Guardian article released on Friday.

In a statement, the CBI board said: “We want to properly understand from our colleagues, members, experts and stakeholders how they envisage our future role and purpose.

As a result, we have taken the difficult but necessary decision to suspend all policy and membership activity until an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) in June.

“At the EGM we will put forward proposals for a refocused CBI to our membership for them to decide on the future role and purpose of the organisation.

“This work and the cultural reform will be the entire and urgent focus of the organisation over the coming weeks.”

