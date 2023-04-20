Notification Settings

Teenager arrested on suspicion of murder as stabbing victim named

UK News

Kelvin Ward was stabbed to death in Castle Bromwich, Birmingham, on Tuesday evening.

A man who was fatally attacked after his vehicle was reportedly rammed into has been named by police, with a teenager arrested on suspicion of murder.

Kelvin Ward, who was in his 50s, was stabbed to death after being attacked by a number of people at about 8.15pm on Tuesday in Chester Road, Castle Bromwich, Birmingham, after his car was rammed by another vehicle, West Midlands Police said.

On Thursday, the force said that a 16-year-old boy had been arrested on suspicion of murder and would be questioned by detectives.

In a statement, Mr Ward’s family said: “We would like to thank everyone for their loving messages and support at this very sad time.

“Kelvin was a loving partner, father, son, brother and friend to many.

“He was very well loved, vibrant, full of life and will be greatly missed.”

Police have urged anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

Detective Chief Inspector Dave Sanders said: “Our thoughts remain with Kelvin’s family at this deeply distressing time.

“It’s important that we understand what happened and that we get answers for Kelvin’s family.

“I’m really keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and anyone who has any dashcam footage, to get in touch. It could be vital to our investigation.”

Anyone with information can contact the force on 101 or online, quoting incident 4840 of April 18.

