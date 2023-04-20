Concern over ‘decline’ in vaccine confidence

The best way to prevent polio is to make sure your child has had their:

? 6-in-1 vaccine at 8, 12 and 16 weeks ? 4-in-1 pre-school booster at 3 years, 4 months ? 3-in-1 teenage booster at 14 years

Check their red book or speak to your GP.

— South West London and St George's NHS (@SWLSTG) August 15, 2022