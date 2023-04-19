Notification Settings

Stephen Silver sentenced to 40 years in prison for murder of Garda Colm Horkan

UK NewsPublished:

The jury of seven men and five women last month found Silver guilty of murdering the garda in the course of his duty.

Colm Horkan death

Stephen Silver, who was found guilty last month of the capital murder of Garda Colm Horkan, has been sentenced to life in prison.

Silver, of Aughavard, Foxford, Co Mayo, was found guilty by a jury at the Central Criminal Court in Dublin after a six-week trial.

Silver shot Mr Horkan several times with the garda’s own gun on June 17 2020 in Castlerea, Co Roscommon.

The 46-year-old had denied murdering Mr Horkan knowing or being reckless as to whether he was a member of An Garda Siochana acting in accordance with his duty, but had pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

The jury of seven men and five women found him guilty of murdering a garda in the course of his duty, which carries a mandatory sentence of 40 years.

His family had welcomed the verdict as giving them some measure of closure, but said it would never replace Mr Horkan, who they paid tribute to as a “fantastic son, brother, uncle and friend”.

