GSK workers to strike after rejecting pay offer at pharmaceutical giant

The GlaxoSmithKline production building in Montrose (Andy Buchanan/PA)

Hundreds of workers at pharmaceutical giant GSK will stage a series of walkouts in May in a dispute over pay.

Unite said 750 of its members have voted for strike action after rejecting a 6% pay offer and a one-off lump sum of £1,300, describing it as “significantly below” inflation.

Unite said industrial action will be spread throughout May, with workers at six sites – Barnard Castle, Irvine, Montrose, Ware, Worthing and Ulverston – striking on different dates at different times.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “This is an incredibly wealthy company that can fully afford to pay its workers a fair pay offer.

“This is a classic example of a company seeking to further boost its profits at the expense of its workers.

“Unite has a laser-like focus on defending and enhancing the jobs, pay and conditions of its members and the workforce at GSK will be receiving Unite’s complete support.”