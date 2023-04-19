Fatal accident inquiry ordered into death of 13-year-old neglected by mother

Hamilton Sheriff Court

A fatal accident inquiry (FAI) into the death of a 13-year-old girl who was left at home while her mother went to the pub will begin in the summer.

Robyn Goldie, from Wishaw in North Lanarkshire, died on July 26, 2018 after she developed peritonitis – an infection of the stomach lining which can be life-threatening if left untreated.

She suffered a perforated duodenal ulcer after her mother Sharon Goldie failed to seek medical treatment for her.

Goldie was convicted of neglect and jailed for three years and six months following her daughter’s death.

The Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) said the FAI will explore the circumstances of Robyn’s death, with particular focus on the interactions with social work services.

Procurator fiscal Katrina Parkes, who is head of the Scottish Fatalities Investigation Unit at COPFS, said: “The Lord Advocate considers that the death of Robyn Goldie occurred in circumstances giving rise to significant public concern and as such a discretionary fatal accident inquiry should be held.

“An FAI will allow a full public airing of all the available evidence at which interested parties will be represented. The evidence will be tested in a public setting and be the subject of an independent judicial determination.”

After the evidence has been considered, the sheriff will make a determination, setting out when and where the death occurred, the cause of death and any precautions which could have reasonably been taken.