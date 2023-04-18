UK unemployment rate rises and vacancies fall again as jobs market falters

Commuters

Britain’s unemployment rate has risen and vacancies have fallen for the ninth month in a row as the uncertain economic outlook begins to take its toll on the UK jobs market, official figures have shown.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the unemployment rate lifted to 3.8% in the three months to February, up from 3.7% in the previous three months.

Most economists had expected the rate to remain unchanged.

Headline indicators for the UK labour market for December 2022 to February 2023 show: ▪️ employment was 75.8%▪️ unemployment was 3.8%▪️ economic inactivity was 21.1% ➡️ https://t.co/H74cWKP7vB pic.twitter.com/En2dMzowGd — Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) April 18, 2023

The data also revealed that vacancies fell by another 47,000 to 1.1 million in the three months to March.

The ONS said this reflects “uncertainty across industries, as survey respondents continue to cite economic pressures as a factor in holding back on recruitment”.

But the figures also showed a rise in employment – to 75.8% in the three months to February from 75.7% in the previous three months – as more people returned to the jobs market in the face of the cost-of-living crisis.

Wage growth continues to be outstripped by soaring costs, with total pay including bonuses down by 4.1% when Consumer Prices Index inflation is taken into account – this comes despite a 5.9% rise in earnings, according to the ONS.

After taking inflation into account, average pay including bonuses fell by 3.0% in the year to December 2022 to February 2023, or 2.3% excluding bonuses. ➡️ https://t.co/QJXiK5IlHv pic.twitter.com/FkKi49U4e9 — Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) April 18, 2023

Darren Morgan, director of economic statistics at the ONS, said: “With the number of people neither working nor looking for a job down again, there were rises in both those in work and those actively looking for a job.

“However, while the group outside the labour market – termed ‘economically inactive’ – fell, the number among them who were long-term sick rose to a new record high.

“Job vacancies have fallen again but remain at very high levels.