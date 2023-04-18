EasyJet expects annual profits to exceed expectations

An easyJet plane

EasyJet expects its annual profits to be higher than expected due to increased revenue and strong future demand.

The Luton-based airline announced that its loss before tax for the six months to the end of March was between £405 million and £425 million.

That represents a cut of more than £120 million compared with a year earlier.

Passenger numbers reached 15.6 million during the first three months of the year, up by more than a third from 11.6 million during the same period in 2022.

EasyJet chief executive Johan Lundgren said ‘we see continued strong booking momentum into summer’ (Matt Alexander/PA)

EasyJet said it expects to outperform market expectations of a profit before tax of £260 million for the year to the end of September.

Chief executive Johan Lundgren said: “Demand for easyJet’s flights and holidays has continued to grow in the half, resulting in more than a £120 million improvement in our performance as well as a £1 billion revenue improvement year on year.

“This is further enhanced by our transformed network of popular destinations and improved revenue capability.

“We see continued strong booking momentum into summer as customers prioritise spending on travel and choose airlines like easyJet offering the best value and destination mix, as well as easyJet Holidays which is continuing its steep growth trajectory as the fastest growing holidays company in the UK.