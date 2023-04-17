Notification Settings

William and Kate to visit Birmingham

UK NewsPublished:

The Prince and Princess of Wales will meet designers, artists and playwrights in the city’s Jewellery Quarter.

The Prince and Princess of Wales

The Prince and Princess of Wales will visit Birmingham on Thursday to meet future leaders in the arts and creative industries.

William and Kate will host designers, artists and playwrights at The Rectory restaurant on the edge of the city’s historic Jewellery Quarter.

The royal couple will hear about how the sector is growing and their guests’ experiences of opening and running a business in the city.

The Chamberlain Clock in the Jewellery Quarter, Hockley, Birmingham
The Chamberlain Clock in the Jewellery Quarter, Birmingham (Stephen Pond/PA)

They will then join guests for a game of interactive darts downstairs in the 180 Club before greeting members of the public outside.

The Jewellery Quarter is a hub for artistic businesses in the city which produces up to 40% of all jewellery made in the UK.

