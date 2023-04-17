What the papers say – April 17

British newspapers

NHS strikes, a lack of maths skills and children being denied mental health help led the stories across the UK’s papers on Monday.

The Daily Telegraph reports pressure is growing on Nicola Sturgeon to quit the Scottish National Party as police investigate claims of attempting to hide figures.

The Daily Telegraph: 'Pressure grows on Sturgeon to quit SNP'

The Bank of England is considering an urgent reform of their deposit guarantee scheme, according to the Financial Times.

Financial Times UK edition Monday April 17

The Daily Mail says there were 6,500 cases of sexual abuse over a three-year period in hospitals across the UK.

The Guardian reports 250,000 children have been denied help by the NHS for mental health issues as it struggles to keep up with surging case loads.

Guardian front page, Monday 17 April 2023: Revealed: 250,000 children denied NHS help for mental health issues

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the economy is “suffering” from a failure of numeracy skills and will take aim at the “anti-maths mindset”, according to The Times.

Monday's TIMES: "Adults should all be able to do maths, PM insists"

The i reports MPs are hoping nurse strikes could end within weeks due to union splits over the new pay deal.

Monday's front page: Ministers pin hopes of end to nurses' strikes on union splits over pay deal

The Daily Mirror leads with an investigation into the sale of vapes to children, finding almost half of shops investigated sold nicotine to minors.

Metro reports the NHS is spending more than £1 million a week on private ambulances to help deal with strikes.

Tomorrow's Paper Today — '£1m A WEEK' NHS PRIVATE AMBULANCES — Union warns of 'shocking waste' as trusts hire outside firms to cope with 999 call-outs