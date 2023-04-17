Lucy Letby trial: Nurse accused of baby murders weeps in the dock

Lucy Letby court case

A nurse accused of multiple murders of babies wept in the dock as photographs of her bedroom were shown in court.

Lucy Letby, 33, cried as the images were displayed during her trial at Manchester Crown Court.

She was first arrested in July 2018 on suspicion of attacking infants in her care – two years after she worked her last shift at the Countess of Chester Hospital’s neo-natal unit.

Letby was moved by health chiefs to the hospital’s risk and patient safety office after consultants raised concerns about her “common link” to numerous collapses of patients at the unit.

Police at the home of Lucy Letby in Chester (Peter Byrne/PA)

She denies murdering seven babies and attempting to murder 10 others between June 2015 and June 2016.

On Monday, jurors were told the defendant was first arrested at her three-bedroom property in Westbourne Road, Chester, at 6am on July 3, 2018.

A distressed Letby wiped away tears as photographs of her bedroom – taken by a crime scene investigator – appeared on screen in court.

On the bedroom walls there were two framed pictures containing the slogans ‘Shine Like A Diamond’ and ‘Leave Sparkles Wherever You Go’.

Among items on the floor were a red suitcase, a large burgundy handbag and a small black handbag, the court heard.

Philip Astbury, prosecuting, said three handwritten notes were recovered by police from one of the handbags.

The notes contained closely written words which filled the pages and included declarations of love for a doctor colleague, who cannot be identified for legal reasons.

Next to his name was “I loved you” and “my best friend”.

Lucy Letby’s murder trial is taking place at Manchester Crown Court (Steve Allen/PA)

Also contained in the notes were the words “Help Me”, “I Can’t Do This Any More” and “How Can Life Be This Way”.

Jurors were told that a 2016 diary was recovered from a chest of drawers.

A reference to ‘twins’ was recorded for April 8, the date of birth for two twin boys the Crown say Letby attempted to murder.

On April 9 a note stating ‘twin resus’ was made.

Further entries on June 23, 24 and 25 included initial letters which the Crown say related to three other babies, including two triplet boys, that Letby allegedly attacked on those dates.

Mr Astbury said a green Post-it note, shown to jurors at the start of Letby’s trial, was found inside the diary.

Part of the note read ‘I don’t deserve to live. I killed them on purpose because I’m not good enough to care for them’, ‘I am a horrible evil person” and in capital letters ‘I am evil I did this.

In his opening speech, Ben Myers KC, defending, told jurors the Post-it note was the “anguished outpouring of a young woman”.

He added Letby was at the time “in fear and despair when she realises the enormity of what’s being said about her, in the moment, to herself”.

Searches also took place on July 3 2018 at Letby’s parents’ home in Hereford and at the defendant’s workplace at the hospital’s risk and patient safety office.

Letby was re-arrested at her parents’ home on June 10 2019 and November 11 2020, the court heard.