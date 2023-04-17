Full list of rescheduled hospital appointments in England since strikes began

Industrial strike

Nearly half a million hospital appointments and procedures in England have been rescheduled due to strike action since December 2022.

Here is a full list of the data, which has been published by NHS England.

The figures are broken down by inpatient procedures and outpatient appointments, as well as showing the total.

– December 15 & 20 2022 (strike action by nurses in England)

4,567 inpatient procedures, 25,009 outpatient appointments, 29,576 total

– December 21 2022 (ambulance workers in England)

559 inpatient, 4,292 outpatient, 4,851 total

– January 11 2023 (ambulance workers in England)

109 inpatient, 957 outpatient, 1,066 total

– January 18-19 2023 (nurses in England)

5,149 inpatient, 22,677 outpatient, 27,826 total

– January 23 2023 (ambulance workers in England)

318 inpatient, 902 outpatient, 1,220 total

– January 24 2023 (ambulance workers in north-west England)

2 inpatient, 58 outpatient, 60 total

– January 26 2023 (physiotherapists in England)

3 inpatient, 2,257 outpatient, 2,260 total

– February 6-7 2023 (nurses in England)

7,704 inpatient, 35,193 outpatient, 42,897 total

– February 9 2023 (physiotherapists in England)

245 inpatient, 1,287 outpatient, 1,532 total

– February 10 2023 (ambulance workers in parts of England)

49 inpatient, 273 outpatient, 322 total

– February 17 2023 (ambulance workers in West Midlands)

0 inpatient, 33 outpatient, 33 total

– February 20 2023 (ambulance workers in parts of England)

11 inpatient, 84 outpatient, 95 total

– March 13-15 2023 (junior doctors in England)

17,866 inpatient, 157,256 outpatient, 175,122 total

– April 11-15 2023 (junior doctors in England)

20,470 inpatient, 175,755 outpatient, 196,225 total