Autistic man, 22, jailed for killing fisherman in ’20-second burst of violence’

Draven Jewell holding the knife at his home in Flushards, Lymington, after the stabbings

A 22-year-old autistic man has been given a 20-year extended prison sentence for stabbing to death a fisherman in a “terrifying 20-second burst of violence” outside a Royal British Legion club.

Draven Jewell was cleared of murdering father-of-one Max Maguire in an alleyway in Lymington in the New Forest, Hampshire, on October 22 2021, but convicted of manslaughter.

He pleaded guilty to having an offensive weapon – a Huusk chef’s knife – and, after a trial at Winchester Crown Court, was convicted of wounding Luke Gray and Georgia Hole.

Fisherman Max Maguire died after being stabbed outside a Royal British Legion in Lymington, New Forest, Hampshire (Family handout/Hampshire Police/PA)

Psychiatrist Dr Craig Forbes told the court Jewell’s autism means he has “difficulty understanding the emotions and perspectives of others” and a “lack of social interaction skills” – and is at risk of reoffending.

This was shown by the defendant’s description of his victims as “red in the face, like they had been told off by their dad”, he said.

The judge, Mrs Justice Cutts, sentenced Jewell to 16 years in custody and four years on licence, with the term to be served in a mental health facility while treatment is ongoing.

She told the defendant: “Until you understand how your difficulties associated with your condition affect you, there is likely to remain a degree of dangerousness associated with it.”

The defendant’s brother, Garon Jewell, 20, was formally acquitted of his part in the incident after the prosecution offered no evidence during the trial.

The Huusk knife used by Draven Jewell (Hampshire Police/PA)

A fight broke out after a row between two groups inside the club after one challenged Garon over his age, the trial was told.

Tensions also rose over a nitrous oxide canister that Draven had found and taken to the club but refused to sell to the other group, which contained the three victims, the court heard.

Mr Gray suffered two serious wounds to his lower back which required emergency hospital treatment and Ms Hole suffered a less serious injury to her chest.

Jonathan Underhill, prosecuting, said the violence happened in less than 20 seconds and added: “There was a short burst of violence which took place in the alleyway.

“Max Maguire died within moments from a wound he received to the left side of his chest. This penetrated his lung and damaged a major artery internally and caused catastrophic and non-survivable injuries.”

Draven Jewell entering the Royal British Legion club with the knife before the stabbings (Hampshire Police/PA)

Draven Jewell, from Lymington, claimed he acted in self-defence and feared his brother being killed.

In a victim impact statement read to the court, Mr Maguire’s partner, Tamara Douglas, said the defendant “ripped the whole world apart” for her and their daughter “in one cowardly action”.

She said: “Max was there for every single moment his daughter needed him. She was so proud of her big strong daddy. Every single moment they had in the future is gone.”

She said her daughter screams for her father and told her: “I want to be an angel to be with Daddy.”