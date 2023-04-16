Tributes paid after delivery driver hit by own van dies in hospital

A delivery driver who was allegedly hit by his own stolen van has died in hospital, police have confirmed.

Mark Lang, 54, suffered serious injuries following the collision in North Road, Cardiff, on March 28.

Mr Lang, of Cyncoed, was delivering parcels in Laytonia Avenue in Cathays, Cardiff, before the incident.

He is said to have been hit by his white van, which was allegedly stolen, at around 12.49pm.

The delivery driver was taken to the University Hospital of Wales in a critical condition.

In a statement issued on April 16, South Wales Police confirmed that Mr Lang had died at the hospital.

His partner said: “It’s difficult to put into words quite how any of us are feeling. I don’t think we can ever get over something so brutal and ultimately pointless.

“Our thanks go out to all the emergency services who did their best to bring him back to us, the people on the scene who rallied around him and called for help, and all the staff at the Heath who made sure his final days were comfortable and who worked tirelessly to help him and the family.

“Throughout all of this it has been comforting to see so much love and support from so many people who knew Mark – friends, colleagues, old teammates as well as customers and their dogs.

“We’ve been inundated with nice words and if we noticed it we spoke to him about it. Assume he was aware of your kind words and very happy to hear them.

“Mark was a good man, with a lot of love to give. He passed in the early hours of the morning surrounded by family. Peacefully. Comfortably. Loved. He will be sorely missed.”

Christopher Elgifari, 31, of Aberdare, previously appeared before Cardiff Crown Court charged with attempted murder.