Student who threw eggs at King found guilty of threatening behaviour

A student who threw eggs at the King before shouting “friends with Jimmy Savile” has been found guilty of threatening behaviour.

Patrick Thelwell shouted “the King is a paedophile” after throwing “at least five” eggs towards Charles during a walkabout in York last year.

The 23-year-old had pleaded not guilty to a Section 4 public order offence, arguing his use of “low level violence” was “lawful” as it was self defence against “the violence carried out by the British state”.

On Friday Chief Magistrate Senior District Judge Paul Goldspring found the defendant guilty of the charge, saying Thelwell “intended to cause King Charles to believe immediate unlawful violence would be used against him”.