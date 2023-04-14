Notification Settings

European Space Agency in second launch attempt to Jupiter and its moons

Published: Last Updated:

Juice was due to launch on Thursday but weather conditions showed there was a risk of lightning.

Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer
The European Space Agency will make a second attempt to launch after its mission to Jupiter and its moons was postponed as a result of unfavourable weather conditions.

The six-tonne probe, named Juice (Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer), was due to blast off on Thursday to the solar system’s biggest planet to see if its ocean-bearing moons support life.

But weather conditions showed there was a risk of lightning, temporarily pausing what would have been the agency’s first attempt to send spacecraft to orbit another planet’s moon.

Arianespace, which developed the Ariane 5 rocket carrying Juice, said on Twitter that the next attempt will take place on April 14 at 1.14pm UK time.

After lift-off, Juice is expected to separate from the rocket about half an hour later, and embark on a 4.1 billion-mile journey that will take more than eight years.

Juice has 10 instruments on board, which will investigate whether the gas giant’s three moons – Callisto, Europa and Ganymede – can support life in its oceans.

Scientists from Imperial College London have led the development of one instrument, known as the magnetometer.

Called J-MAG, it will measure the characteristics of magnetic fields of Jupiter and Ganymede – the only moon known to produce its own magnetic field.

Engineers and mission controllers have very a short launch window – about one second long – to send the spacecraft on its journey.

This is because Venus and Earth need to be in the perfect position for Juice to perform a manoeuvre known as gravitational assist, where it will use the gravity of the planets to slingshot towards Jupiter.

