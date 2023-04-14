Notification Settings

Children among people rescued from fire in Lewisham flats

UK NewsPublished:

Eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters were called to the fire at 3.56am on Friday.

London Fire Brigade

Around fourteen people have been rescued from a fire in a four-storey building in Lewisham, London Fire Brigade said.

Two people were rescued from neighbouring flats by firefighters with two children escorted out from a staircase. All four were treated by ambulance crews at the scene.

Around 10 others were led to safety wearing smoke hoods – which provide protections from gases for up to 15 minutes – from the other floors.

According to London Fire Brigade, the fire broke out in a ground floor flat in Polecroft Lane.

Eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters were called to the fire at 3.56am on Friday.

Station commander Sam Woodhams said: “Crews are working extremely hard to bring the fire under control and are making steady progress.

“Firefighters are likely to remain at the scene for the next few hours.”

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

