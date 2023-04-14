Notification Settings

Biden says ‘everything between Ireland and US runs deep’ as he ends island tour

UK NewsPublished:

The president spoke of his fondness for the US and Ireland relationship throughout his speech in Ballina, Co Mayo.

President Biden visit to the island of Ireland

US president Joe Biden has said “everything between Ireland and America runs deep” as he concluded his historic tour of the island.

Mr Biden made a public speech in the town of Ballina in Co Mayo on Friday where he spoke throughout of his fondness for the relationship between the US and Ireland – describing it as “united by history, heritage and hope”.

He thanked the thousands in the crowd for their “incredible generosity” for opening up their homes to Ukrainian refugees “fleeing Russia’s brutal violence”.

Once again speaking of his Irish ancestry, Mr Biden said millions of Americans claim to have Irish heritage – adding: “More would if they could.”

Opening his speech, Mr Biden said: “It feels like coming home.”

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

