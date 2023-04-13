Over-75s urged to get latest Covid-19 booster as hospital rates remain high

A woman having an injection in her arm

People aged 75 and over are being urged to book a slot for a fresh coronavirus booster jab, with appointments available in England from Monday.

Covid-19 hospital admissions remain highest among over-75s, with the rate currently standing at 34.9 admissions per 100,000 people for 75-84 year-olds and 74.5 per 100,000 for those aged 85 and above.

Rates have fallen in recent weeks but are still well above those for other age groups.

Around five million people in England are eligible for the latest booster, including everyone aged 75 and over, older adult care home residents and those with a weakened immune system.

Some care homes have already been visited by vaccination teams, but the rollout of jabs begins in full next week.

Many people will already have received an invitation through the NHS app, where they can also book their appointment.

It is also possible to secure a slot online using the National Booking Service website.

The booster is available to anyone who is eligible and who received their last vaccine dose at least three months ago.

Appointments will be offered up to June 30.

Dr Jamie Lopez Bernal, consultant epidemiologist for immunisation at the UK Health Security Agency, said: “Those aged 75 and over are still experiencing the highest hospital admission rates with Covid-19, so it is important everyone in this age group keeps their immunity topped up.

“Bookings for the spring booster vaccination are now open to all those aged 75 and over, as well as those aged five and over with weakened immune systems.