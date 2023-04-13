New stamps issued to celebrate story of Robin Hood

Robin Hood stamps

A set of new stamps is being issued celebrating the story of Robin Hood.

The 10 stamps show key moments in the legend of the outlaw, such as robbing the rich, capturing the sheriff and marrying Maid Marian.

Other characters depicted on the stamps include Friar Tuck, Little John and King Richard.

The illustrations were created by concept artist Jon McCoy, who has worked on feature films such as Star Wars and Blade Runner.

Mr McCoy said: “It’s been an amazing honour to illustrate for Royal Mail one of the great English legends and favourite stories from my childhood.”

Royal Mail also worked with Dr Lesley Coote, Fellow of the University of Hull School of Humanities and established expert on Robin Hood, who advised on the content used in the wider product range.

David Gold, Royal Mail’s director of external affairs and policy, said: “These atmospheric illustrations bring to life the timeless stories of the legend of Robin Hood, his merry men and Maid Marian.