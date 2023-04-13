In Pictures: Busy day for Joe Biden as he continues trip to island of Ireland

Michael D Higgins and Joe Biden

President Joe Biden continued his four-day trip to the island of Ireland on Thursday with a busy day of engagements.

First stop, the 80-year-old visited the president of Ireland, Michael D Higgins, at his official residence in Phoenix Park, Dublin.

Later, Mr Biden addressed the Irish Parliament, the Oireachtas, where he was expected to set out a “shared vision” for the future of US-Irish relations..

The US president was also scheduled to take part in a tree-planting ceremony and to attend a banquet in his honour at Dublin Castle hosted by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

Joe Biden shares a joke with Michael D Higgins as he signs the visitors book at Aras an Uachtarain, in Phoenix Park, Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA)

Joe Biden waves to onlookers as he takes a stroll in Phoenix Park with Michael D Higgins and his wife Sabina (Brian Lawless/PA)

The red carpet gets a vacuum before Joe Biden’s arrival at Farmleigh House, Dublin, to meet Leo Varadkar (Niall Carson/PA)

Joe Biden gives a wave as he departs Aras an Uachtarain (Brian Lawless/PA)

Michael D Higgins watches as Joe Biden rings the peace bell at Aras an Uachtarain in Phoenix Park (Brian Lawless/PA)

Joe Biden in conversation with Leo Varadkar at Farmleigh House, Dublin (Niall Carson/PA)

Joe Biden and Leo Varadkar meet camogie players at Farmleigh House (Niall Carson/PA)