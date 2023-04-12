Notification Settings

Harry to attend King’s coronation, but Meghan will miss ceremony and stay in US

UK NewsPublished:

Buckingham Palace announced the Sussexes’ movements, ending months of speculation about whether they would be at the May 6 event.

Harry and Meghan
Harry and Meghan

The Duke of Sussex is to attend his father the King’s coronation, but the Duchess of Sussex will miss the historic occasion and stay in California with the couple’s children, Buckingham Palace has announced.

Harry, who laid bare his troubled relationship with the royal family in his controversial Netflix documentary and autobiography Spare, will be there to witness Charles and stepmother the Queen Consort be crowned in Westminster Abbey on May 6.

Queen Elizabeth II funeral
The King and the Sussexes with other members of the royal family (Jane Barlow/PA)

Meghan will not travel to the UK and instead stay in the US with the couple’s children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The Palace said in a brief statement on Wednesday: “Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that the Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on 6th May.

“The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.”

The news ends months of speculation about whether the couple would show up to the King’s big day, but will undoubtedly see Meghan accused of snubbing the monarch and the royal family.

May 6 is Archie’s fourth birthday.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

