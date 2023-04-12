Biden calls for powersharing return to bring economic boost to Northern Ireland

President Biden visit to the island of Ireland

US President Joe Biden expressed hopes of a return to powersharing in Northern Ireland as he insisted stable devolved government could deliver an economic windfall for the region.

In a keynote address at Ulster University in Belfast, Mr Biden praised the work of the UK and EU to strike the Windsor Framework on post-Brexit trading arrangements.

The president’s visit to Northern Ireland comes as the region marks the 25th anniversary of the landmark Good Friday peace accord that created Stormont’s powersharing institutions.

Mr Biden earlier met with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (Paul Faith/PA)

The DUP, which is currently blocking those institutions in protest at Brexit trade barriers between Great Britain and Northern Ireland, has said the framework does not go far enough to address its concerns over sovereignty.

Mr Biden met with Stormont’s political leaders before making the speech at the university’s new campus in Belfast city centre.

Earlier, he had a 45-minute meeting with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at a Belfast hotel.

“As a friend, I hope it’s not too presumptuous for me to say that I believe the democratic institutions established in Good Friday Agreement remain critical for the future of Northern Ireland,” said the President.

“It’s a decision for you to make, not for me to make, but it seems to me they are related. An effective devolved government that reflects the people of Northern Ireland and is accountable to them, a government that works to find ways through hard problems together, is going to draw even greater opportunity in this region.

“So, I hope the assembly and the executive will soon be restored. That’s a judgement for you to make, not me, but I hope it happens, along with the institutions that facilitate north south and east west relations, all of which are vital pieces of the Good Friday Agreement.