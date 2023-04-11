Sunak and Biden must discuss Troubles legacy Bill, says Amnesty International

To @POTUS:

Your visit to Northern Ireland comes at a time when @RishiSunak is threatening rights and peace in Northern Ireland through the outrageous #TroublesBill.

You must raise your voice to try & stop this from happening.

We must #ProtectRights #ProtectPeace #GFA25 pic.twitter.com/UwXz2kHI04

— Amnesty UK (@AmnestyUK) April 11, 2023