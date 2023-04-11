Man denies sending offensive email to Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner

Angela Rayner

A man has denied sending an offensive email to Labour Party deputy leader Angela Rayner.

David Perry, 66, appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday facing two charges under the Communications Act.

They both relate to an email allegedly sent to the Ashton-under-Lyne MP, 43, on May 3 last year.

Perry, from Weybridge, Surrey, pleaded not guilty to both charges: the first charge alleges the message was “grossly offensive” and the second that it was “indecent, obscene or menacing”.

The court heard Perry will say he did not send the email after telling police his computer might have been hacked.