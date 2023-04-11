Charity steps up support as suicide rate in construction industry rises

Building sector

A charity which offers help to builders and other tradespeople is expanding its support after figures indicated that the suicide rate among construction workers in the UK has increased for the fifth year in a row.

Band of Builders is offering information and help on mental health and other wellbeing issues.

It reported that figures from Glasgow Caledonian University in conjunction with the Lighthouse Construction Industry Charity found the suicide rate for construction occupations in 2021 rose to 33.82 per 100,000 from 25.52 per 100,000 in 2015.

The charity is encouraging tradespeople who are experiencing anxiety, depression, loneliness, relationship issues, self-harm, suicidal thoughts or any other trauma to take the all-important first step of seeking help.

Spokesman Peter Cape said the charity has been compelled to increase the provision it offers in a bid to turn the tide of the mental health crisis in the construction industry.