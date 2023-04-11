Belfast man alleged to have been British Army’s IRA mole Stakeknife dies

Ulster watch tower

A west Belfast man who was alleged to have been the British Army’s top mole in the Provisional IRA has died.

Freddie Scappaticci, who was aged in his 70s, always denied that he was the agent Stakeknife.

He died several days ago and was buried last week, sources have told the PA news agency.

Stakeknife worked within the IRA’s notorious “nutting squad” interrogating suspected informers during the Troubles.

Jon Boutcher (PA)

The alleged activities of Stakeknife are under investigation in Operation Kenova led by former Bedfordshire chief constable, Jon Boutcher.

The report from the probe into crimes such as murder and torture linked to Stakeknife, and the role played by the security services, including MI5, was due to be published in early 2023.