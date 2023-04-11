Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Belfast man alleged to have been British Army’s IRA mole Stakeknife dies

UK NewsPublished:

Freddie Scappaticci always denied the allegation that he was the agent known as Stakeknife.

Ulster watch tower
Ulster watch tower

A west Belfast man who was alleged to have been the British Army’s top mole in the Provisional IRA has died.

Freddie Scappaticci, who was aged in his 70s, always denied that he was the agent Stakeknife.

He died several days ago and was buried last week, sources have told the PA news agency.

Stakeknife worked within the IRA’s notorious “nutting squad” interrogating suspected informers during the Troubles.

Tom Oliver murder appeal
Jon Boutcher (PA)

The alleged activities of Stakeknife are under investigation in Operation Kenova led by former Bedfordshire chief constable, Jon Boutcher.

The report from the probe into crimes such as murder and torture linked to Stakeknife, and the role played by the security services, including MI5, was due to be published in early 2023.

Last week, it was announced that the publication of the report had been delayed.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News