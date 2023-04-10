Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Appeal for calm as police attacked with petrol bombs at dissident march

UK NewsPublished: Last Updated:

Police said there had been no reports of injuries so far.

Derry Easter Commemoration parade
Derry Easter Commemoration parade

Police have appealed for calm after officers were attacked with petrol bombs during a dissident republican march in Londonderry.

A number of missiles were hurled by young people at a PSNI Land Rover which was monitoring the parade in the Creggan area of the city on Monday afternoon.

A PSNI spokesman said: “Our officers have come under attack in Creggan with petrol bombs and other objects thrown at their vehicle while in attendance at an un-notified Easter parade.

Derry Easter Commemoration parade
Members of the colour party listen to a speaker during a dissident Republican parade in the Creggan area of Londonderry on Easter Monday (Liam McBurney/PA)

“No injuries have been reported at this time.

“We would appeal for calm.”

The parade, which travelled to the City Cemetery, was led by a number of people in paramilitary-style dress.

Last week senior police warned of the potential of disorder at the event.

Assistant Chief Constable Bobby Singleton said the force has received “strong” intelligence that dissidents were planning to launch terror attacks against officers on the bank holiday.

Police had increased security measures in response to the un-notified parade.

Political representatives have condemned the violence.

Tweeting in response to images of young people throwing petrol bombs, Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie said: “Absolute wasters. Sent out to riot by men sitting in pubs acting the big lads.”

Alliance Party MLA Kellie Armstrong tweeted: “Disgraceful. The actions of some who want to drag NI back to dark days is abhorrent.”

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News