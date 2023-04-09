Thousands of mothers set to receive maternity allowance boost

A baby holding a mother's finger

The financial support for mothers taking time off to care for their newborn will increase from Monday.

Those eligible for the standard rate of maternity allowance will see a 10.1% rise – worth £15.82 a week or around £617 in total over the 39 weeks it can be claimed – in their payments.

The automatic increase is expected to benefit around 40,000 mothers through their maternity leave this year, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) said.

DWP Minister Viscount Younger of Leckie said: “We want every child to have a good start in life, which is why we are increasing our support for mums.

“This builds on our extension of free childcare for working parents from this summer, alongside an increase to the universal credit childcare cost cap and further help with upfront payments. These changes will help parents progress in work and earn a better living to support their family.”

The payments provide a safety net for women before and after childbirth for up to 39 weeks and are designed to cover those who do not qualify for statutory maternity pay – usually because they are on low wages or are self-employed.

During 2021-2022, £360 million was paid out in maternity allowance, supporting 46,000 mothers during and after pregnancy, according to the DWP.

Working mothers receiving the standard rate of statutory maternity pay from their employer are also receiving a £15.82-a-week rise.

People can check their eligibility for maternity allowance at gov.uk/maternity-allowance.

Maternity allowance can be claimed from 26 weeks into pregnancy. Claims within three months after giving birth can still lead to receiving the full 39 weeks’ worth of payments.