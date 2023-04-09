Notification Settings

Police ‘seize high-end campervan in SNP finances probe’

UK NewsPublished:

A Niesmann + Bischoff motorhome was reportedly taken from a house in Fife.

Nicola Sturgeon
A luxury campervan has reportedly been seized by police investigating the SNP’s finances.

A Niesmann + Bischoff motorhome was taken from a house in Fife at the same time police searched the home of Nicola Sturgeon and her husband, Peter Murrell, according to the Mail on Sunday.

The same model of campervan can sell for around £110,000.

Mr Murrell, the party’s former chief executive, was arrested on Wednesday by police probing the spending of around £600,000 which was earmarked for an independence campaign.

He was released later that day pending further investigation.

As well as Mr Murrell and Ms Sturgeon’s home near Glasgow, Police Scotland officers also searched the SNP’s headquarters in Edinburgh and removed boxes of items.

SNP finances investigation
Police searched the home of Peter Murrell and Nicola Sturgeon (Robert Perry/PA)

The ongoing investigation has been described by SNP president Mike Russell as the party’s biggest crisis in 50 years.

On Saturday, Ms Sturgeon spoke publicly for the first time since her husband’s arrest, addressing reporters outside her home.

In a short statement, she said the last few days had been “obviously difficult” and that she would “fully co-operate” with the police investigation.

She said Mr Murrell is home but “not able to say anything” about his arrest while the inquiry continues.

“Again, that’s not necessarily a matter of choice. That’s just the nature of this,” she added.

Police removed items from SNP headquarters in Edinburgh (Lesley Martin/PA)

The Glasgow Southside MSP said she intends to “get on with life and my job, as you would expect me to”.

Earlier, it emerged that the accountancy firm which had audited the SNP’s books for more than a decade had resigned.

Johnston Carmichael informed the party of the decision before Mr Murrell’s arrest.

The party’s treasurer is now seeking another auditor in order to comply with Electoral Commission rules.

Police Scotland have said their investigation is ongoing.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

