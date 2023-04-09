Photo album that documented two royal visits in the 1960s going under the hammer

Photos of Prince Philip and Princess Margaret from the album

A rediscovered photo album which provides a “fascinating glimpse” into separate visits made by Prince Philip, the late Duke of Edinburgh, and Princess Margaret to two cable ships in the 1960s is to go under the hammer.

The commemorative corporate album contains 14 black and white 6in by 8in photographs of Philip’s visit to CS Mercury at Tortola in the British Virgin Islands on February 23 1966, and 14 of Margaret’s visit with her then-husband, the Earl of Snowdon, to CS Enterprise in Hong Kong on March 5 that same year.

Prince Philip visited CS Mercury in the British Virgin Islands in February 1966 (Charles Miller/PA)

The album contains 14 black and white photos of Prince Philip (Charles Miller/PA)

Prince Philip appears to be listening attentively to staff as he is given a tour of the ship (Charles Miller/PA)

In many of the images, Prince Philip appears to be listening attentively to staff as he is given a tour of the ship.

Photos of Princess Margaret show her looking equally interested in finding out more about how the vessel she visited operates.

She is often pictured smiling, wearing a top with a matching hat, paired with a knee-length skirt and handbag.

Pictures of Princess Margaret on board CS Enterprise often show her smiling (Charles Miller/PA)

Princess Margaret looked very interested in learning more about the cable ship (Charles Miller/PA)

Princess Margaret wore a top with a matching hat, paired with a knee-length skirt (Charles Miller)

The album is to go under the hammer with auction house Charles Miller – a maritime specialist – in London on April 25, and is expected to sell for between £300 and £500.

Charles Miller said: “Albums such as these always offer a fascinating glimpse into such important visits.

“In addition, it is rare to see photographer Antony Armstrong-Jones accompanying the princess on official duties.”