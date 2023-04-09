Murder investigation under way after man dies in shooting

BREAKING: A murder investigation is underway in #Sheffield after a reported shooting in the Gleadless Valley area in the early hours of this morning (Sunday 9 April).

There will be an increased police presence as enquiries take place.

Read more ➡️ https://t.co/EOmHyvBmmi pic.twitter.com/jEIRTZTPcQ

— South Yorkshire Police (@syptweet) April 9, 2023