Charles and Camilla wish crowds ‘Happy Easter’ after church service at Windsor

The royal family arrive at St George's Chapel

The King and Queen Consort wished the public “Happy Easter” as they attended St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle for the first Easter Sunday service of Charles’s reign.

The royal family were out in force in the grounds of the castle, enjoying the bright spring sunshine before the morning service.

The King Charles and Queen Consort wore matching royal blue outfits (Yui Mok/PA)

Charles and Camilla wore matching royal blue outfits, with the King in a suit and the Queen Consort wearing a coat dress by Anna Valentine with a Philip Treacy hat.

They left the service separately, with Camilla stopping to receive a bouquet from Harriet, 10.

Camilla waved to members of the public and wished them a “Happy Easter”, before getting into a waiting car.

Camilla wished members of the public a ‘Happy Easter’ as she got into a waiting car (Yui Mok/PA)

Charles also greeted the crowd, receiving a round of applause as he left a few minutes later.

They were joined at the service by the Princess Royal and the Duke of York.

Andrew also wished the public a “Happy Easter” as he left.

The Prince and Princess of Wales attended with their three children, George, Charlotte and Louis.

The Prince and Princess of Wales attended with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis (Yui Mok/PA)

Kate wore a marine blue Catherine Walker coat and matching pill-box hat by Lock & Co.

William and Prince George wore matching navy suits, while Princess Charlotte wore a blue polka-dot dress.

Prince Louis, attending the service for the first time, wore a suit jacket and light blue shorts.

Kate stopped after the service to receive a posy from eight-year-old Samuel. She smiled at him and shook his hand before before waving to the public as she left.

The Princess of Wales shakes eight-year-old Samuel’s hand after receiving a posy from him (Yui Mok/PA)

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh attended with their son James, the Earl of Wessex.

Princess Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, also attended the service, as did her sister Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, and Zara and Mike Tindall and their two daughters, Mia and Lena.

It was likely to have been a moving moment for the royal family, with the 15th century chapel being the late Queen’s final resting place and the Easter Sunday service the first to take place since her death.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank joined other senior royals at the Easter Sunday morning service at St George’s Chapel (Yui Mok/PA)

Elizabeth II is buried in the church’s tiny King George VI Memorial Chapel, alongside Prince Philip, the late Duke of Edinburgh, and her parents, George VI and the Queen Mother, with their four names inscribed on a new black stone slab set in the floor.

Charles, as monarch, has succeeded his mother to become the Supreme Governor of the Church of England.