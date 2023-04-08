Vehicles parked ‘dangerously’ in Snowdonia towed away by police

The irresponsible parking we witnessed in Pen y Pass and Llyn Ogwen yesterday not only risks lives, but also prevents emergency vehicle access.

Almost 40 vehicles parked dangerously on the narrow mountain routes were recovered as a result.

— North Wales Police (@NWPolice) April 8, 2023