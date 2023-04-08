Notification Settings

Sturgeon will ‘get on with my job’ following arrest of ex-SNP chief husband

UK NewsPublished:

The former first minister broke her silence with a statement outside their Glasgow home.

Nicola Sturgeon

Nicola Sturgeon has said she intends to “get on with life and my job” after the arrest of her husband, the SNP’s former chief executive, during an investigation into party finances.

In her first comments since Peter Murrell’s arrest, Ms Sturgeon said recent days had been “obviously difficult” as she gave a short statement outside their Glasgow home on Saturday.

She said there will be “full cooperation” with the police investigation, but said she could not comment on it “as much as there are things I may want to say”.

“The last few days have been obviously difficult, quite dramatic at times, but I understand that is part of a process,” she told reporters.

