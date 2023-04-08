Boy, 12, appears in court accused of murdering grandmother who was hit by car

Greenhill incident

A 12-year-old boy has been remanded into secure accommodation after appearing in court accused of murdering a 60-year-old “pillar of her community” who was hit by a car.

Marcia Grant was fatally injured on Wednesday evening in the Greenhill area of Sheffield.

The boy, who cannot be identified due to his age, appeared Sheffield Youth Court on Saturday charged with murdering the grandmother and possessing a bladed article.

He stood in the glass-fronted dock flanked by two security officers during the 30-minute hearing, speaking to confirm his identity and smiling occasionally.