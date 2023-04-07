Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Communities unite to form human chain at peace wall to mark accord’s anniversary

UK NewsPublished:

Organiser Pastor Jack McKee said while the 1998 accord was not perfect, the last 25 years were much better than the decades before.

People applauding after taking part in the event
People applauding after taking part in the event

People from across Northern Ireland’s divided communities have come together at one of the region’s most notorious peace walls to mark the anniversary of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement.

Northumberland Street in west Belfast connects the predominantly Catholic and nationalist Falls Road with the mainly Protestant and unionist Shankill Road.

However, it remains divided 25 years after the historic peace accord with two sets of steel gates which are locked at night for security reasons.

On Friday lunch time the former no-man’s land was filled with people forming a human chain across the gates.

Those attending included West Belfast MP Paul Maskey, Lord Mayor Tina Black and Alliance Party councillor Michael Long.

The event was organised by Pastor Jack McKee, whose New Life City Church stands between the two gates.

He said while the agreement has not been perfect, they wanted to mark the fact that the last 25 years were better than the previous 25 years.

Good Friday Agreement 25th Anniversary
Pastor Jack McKee (Liam McBurney/PA).

“But the tragedy is that even during the past 25 years, there has not been a year gone by in Northern Ireland where someone has not died at the hands of paramilitaries or those connected to them,” he said.

“As we’re singing and praying today, our prayers are beyond this day and that we will see an end to the violence.

“While the peace agreement is not perfect, it’s better than what it was, and our hope now is beyond today, that things will get even better, and the next 25 years will be even better for our children and our children’s children.”

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News