Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Man guilty of murdering pregnant wife by pushing her off Edinburgh landmark

UK NewsPublished: Last Updated:

Kashif Anwar, 29, was found guilty by a jury at the High Court in the city of murdering Fawziyah Javed.

Fawziyah Javed death
Fawziyah Javed death

A man has been found guilty of murdering his pregnant wife by pushing her off the edge of Arthur’s Seat in Edinburgh.

Kashif Anwar, 29, was found guilty by a jury at the High Court in the city of murdering Fawziyah Javed, 31, in September 2021 by pushing her from the hill, causing multiple blunt force injuries and ultimately her death, and that of her unborn child.

Anwar, from Leeds in Yorkshire, denied the charge but was convicted after a week-long trial.

He faces a life sentence.

Ms Javed, who was around 17 weeks pregnant when she was pushed, used her dying words to reveal it was her abusive husband who caused her to fall around 50ft down the hillside.

Daniyah Rafique, 24, managed to reach to the dying employment lawyer on the side of the landmark in the Scottish capital, where she was told: “Don’t let my husband near me, he pushed me.”

The court heard Pc Rhiannon Clutton, 35, was told by Ms Javed her husband pushed her because she “told him I wanted to end (the marriage)”.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News