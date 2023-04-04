Virgin Media forced to apologise twice over broadband outages

Cost of living crisis

Virgin Media has apologised for the second time in a day over broadband outages affecting customers.

Customers of the telecoms provider initially suffered outages at 2am, which Virgin later said had been resolved as of 11.30am on Tuesday morning.

However, Downdetector – a site which tracks outages – reported a large spike in problems at around 4pm, causing Virgin to apologise again.

The company said on Twitter: “Unfortunately we have seen a repeat of an earlier issue which is causing intermittent broadband connectivity problems for some Virgin Media customers.

“We apologise again to those impacted, our teams are continuing to work flat out to find the root cause of the problem and fix it.”

Unfortunately we have seen a repeat of an earlier issue which is causing intermittent broadband connectivity problems for some Virgin Media customers. We apologise again to those impacted, our teams are continuing to work flat out to find the root cause of the problem and fix it. — Virgin Media (@virginmedia) April 4, 2023

Downdetector received 55,000 reports of internet disruption at 5pm on Tuesday afternoon, with some 75% of users reporting issues with landline internet, while 22% said they were suffering from a total blackout.

On Tuesday morning, Virgin Media tweeted: “We’re aware of an issue that is affecting broadband services for Virgin Media customers as well as our contact centres.

“Our teams are currently working to identify and fix the problem as quickly as possible and we apologise to those customers affected.”