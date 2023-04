Short works breaks do not prevent mental fatigue or increase efficiency – study

Work breaks do not make employees more efficient, research suggests

Taking regular short breaks during work does not prevent mental fatigue or make employees more efficient, research suggests.

A study that simulated an office day involving various cognitive tasks showed that healthy men who took a 10-minute break every 50 minutes were more likely to experience mental exhaustion.

In the findings, published in the International Journal of Psychophysiology, the researchers said that this may be because dipping in and out of a task can overstimulate the brain, leading to fatigue afterward.

Lead author Professor Marius Brazaitis, of Lithuanian Sports University’s Institute of Sport Science and Innovations, said: “Contrary to popular belief, our findings show that taking short breaks during the work day does not improve cognitive function or prevent fatigue.

“Tasks that require high levels of mental effort deteriorated during the seven-hour period, which may be due to the brain’s high energy needs and its reliance on a steady supply of glucose and oxygen to maintain optimal cognitive performance.”

For the study, the researchers examined the cognitive function, motivation, mood and brain activity in 18 healthy men aged 23 to 29.

Blood tests and brain scans were used to collect the data.

The researchers simulated an office-like environment for a day where the men completed nine cognitive tasks over a seven-hour period.

The participants were told to take a 10-minute break every 50 minutes.

When compared with a control group who did not work, the team found that taking regular short breaks induced mental exhaustion.

This in turn affected the participants’ ability to focus, impacting cognitive functions including attention, learning and visual recognition, the researchers said.

Even after a four-and-a-half-hour rest, the participants struggled to fully recover, they added.

Commenting on the research, Dr Colin Rigby, reader in Enterprise at Keele Business School, who was not involved in the study, said: “The idea that tasks can be broken down to fit within a pattern of breaks becomes a work-related task in itself, thus compounding the work pressure.

“In work and organisational terms, Covid-19 was essentially the biggest experiment in new forms of work activity in human history and if it taught us anything, it is that the orthodoxy of formal patterns of work may not be the most effective or efficient, or even the best for human health.

“Many workers don’t take breaks that are already scheduled, they eat lunch at their desks and don’t take their full quota of holidays.

“Chopping and changing tasks with breaks can lead to task anxiety.

“By leaving a task when it is not complete, or at a natural stopping point to fulfill a break obligation, you are doing neither wholeheartedly but watching the clock.