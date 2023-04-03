What the papers say – April 3

British newspapers

The Government’s planned crackdown on grooming gangs features on the front pages of Monday’s newspapers.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is today due to announce new measures for police and vowed that “political correctness” will not get in the way of the crackdown.

That message is echoed in The Daily Telegraph, which says police have been told the “ethnicity of grooming gangs cannot be ignored”.

Daily Telegraph: Ethnicity of grooming gangs cannot be ignored, police told #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/NqNt3Qg4j2 — George Mann ?⚒️? (@sgfmann) April 2, 2023

The Times also focuses on the issue, saying that gangs have been “fed by political correctness”, while the Daily Express says women have been put at risk by “woke politics”.

Tomorrow's front page: Sunak's aim at woke politics putting women at risk as he vows to stamp out grooming gangs #TomorrowsPapersToday https://t.co/MCptzfe0de pic.twitter.com/0JEfltD9Pz — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) April 2, 2023

The Guardian looks at NHS delays which it says are leaving thousands of children facing a “lifelong” impact on their health.

Guardian front page, Monday 3 April 2023: NHS delays 'risk harming thousands of children' pic.twitter.com/RIaPQ8JvEe — The Guardian (@guardian) April 2, 2023

Mental health is the focus of the i, which reports on an investigation into NHS services being upgraded to a public inquiry.

The i: NHS mental health care faces publicinquiry after family outcry #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/zqKJqBEpF2 — George Mann ?⚒️? (@sgfmann) April 2, 2023

The Daily Mirror focuses on Home Secretary Suella Braverman, saying she has claimed nearly £25,000 in expenses towards energy bills at her London house.

Monday's front page: Guess who doesn't have to worry about energy bills#TomorrowsPapersToday https://t.co/jmMdDP4m7s pic.twitter.com/axPI616s5j — The Mirror (@DailyMirror) April 2, 2023

The Sun reports on a £250,000 bounty placed on the head of Thomas Cashman, who was convicted last week of the murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel in Liverpool.

Parking apps draw the attention of the Daily Mail, which says more than two million people will soon be living in “parking meter deserts” as pay and display machines are scrapped in favour of cashless alternatives.

Daily Mail: Millions of drivers stuck inparking app hell #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/J5ZPQoiXQj — George Mann ?⚒️? (@sgfmann) April 2, 2023

The Independent reports on the Government backtracking on tightening a loophole allowing executives to use the apprentice fund to pay for university courses.

A surprise cut in output by oil producers of more than one million barrels a day features on the front of the Financial Times.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition Monday April 3 https://t.co/Zr05c68niW pic.twitter.com/SpaMKACcCS — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) April 2, 2023

And the Metro focuses on fears of 19-hour ferry delays at Dover for the Easter holiday.

Tomorrow's Paper Today ? THE EASTER HOL DELAYS ? Fear over 19hr ferry hold-ups as France is blamed for backlog#tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/UHzSb39sPX — Metro (@MetroUK) April 2, 2023