Jury out in sex abuse trial of Phillip Schofield’s brother

UK NewsPublished:

Timothy Schofield is on trial at Exeter Crown Court, charged with 11 sexual offences involving a child between October 2016 and October 2019.

Timothy Schofield leaving court
Jurors have begun deliberating in the trial of TV presenter Phillip Schofield’s brother, who is accused of abusing a teenage boy over a period of three years.

Timothy Schofield is on trial at Exeter Crown Court, charged with 11 sexual offences involving a child between October 2016 and October 2019, including two of sexual activity with a child.

The 54-year-old, a civilian police worker from Bath, told the jury while giving evidence that he had watched pornography with the boy, whom he insisted was over the age of 16 at that time, and they had masturbated while sitting apart, but denied performing sexual acts on the teenager.

He is said to have told his TV star brother about some of the alleged offending in September 2021.

Schofield denies three counts of causing a child to watch sexual activity, three of engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child, three of causing a child to engage in sexual activity, and two of sexual activity with a child.

Judge Mrs Justice Cutts sent the jury out to consider its verdict at 10.25am on Monday.

