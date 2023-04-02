UK housing model is ‘broken’, says Gove

New buildings regulations

The UK’s housing model is “broken”, Housing Secretary Michael Gove has said.

The comments by the senior Cabinet minister come in a foreword to a collection of essays by liberal conservative think tank Bright Blue.

First reported by the Times newspaper, Mr Gove writes: “We desperately need more homes to bring ownership within reach of many more people.”

The essays, written by Tory MPs as well as commentators and experts, discuss a thorny issue for the Government.

Housing Secretary Michael Gove (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak last year caved in to pressure to make the target of building 300,000 homes a year in England advisory rather than mandatory.

Mr Gove wrote: “That the current housing model — from supply to standards and the mortgage market — is broken, we can all agree. That change is necessary is undeniable.”

Elsewhere in the essay collection, Tory MP Shaun Bailey – one of the crop of MPs first elected in 2019 as the Tories gained so-called “red wall” seats from Labour – criticises housebuilding progress in recent decades.

“Over the last 20 years, the supply of good-quality housing has completely failed to keep pace with demand, causing ever-increasing house prices,” he writes, in remarks first reported by the Mirror.